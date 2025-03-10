REDW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 269.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.