REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

