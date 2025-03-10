REDW Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

