Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 428,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 218,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

