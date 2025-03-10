Rebalance LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 193,264 shares during the last quarter.

IBHG stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

