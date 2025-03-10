Rebalance LLC Buys Shares of 4,021 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

