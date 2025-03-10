Rebalance LLC Buys 387 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS opened at $57.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.96 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

