Rebalance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

