RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Purchases $12,502.00 in Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $12,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,315. This trade represents a 2.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnson Martin Elaine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 195 shares of RCI Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $9,945.00.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.73 million, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

