RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 57.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 984,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $101.36 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

