Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 673,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,153,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,884,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,860,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12,397.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 243,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,744,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MGV stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

