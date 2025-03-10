Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $75.02 Million Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,487,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,020,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.34% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,968,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.55 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

