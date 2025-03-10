Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $76.57 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 731,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 324.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $112.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock worth $1,061,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

