Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 906,294 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 906,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,947,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.97 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

