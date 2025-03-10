Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 547,792 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,775,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.97% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $70.75 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.