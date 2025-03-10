Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 323,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,403,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after buying an additional 253,634 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $203.85 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $192.87 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average is $221.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

