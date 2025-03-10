Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,157,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,645,000 after buying an additional 346,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,435,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,842,000 after purchasing an additional 130,732 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

