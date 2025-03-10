Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $509.04 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $509.04 million and $44.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,847,966 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
