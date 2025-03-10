Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.79 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $175.55 million and $19.79 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,911,633,612 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
