Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,295 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,685,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after buying an additional 1,835,116 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after buying an additional 1,044,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,822,000 after buying an additional 410,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGLT stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

