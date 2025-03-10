Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 218500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
