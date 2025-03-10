Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively engaged in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to emerging innovations in computing power and data processing, though they often come with higher risks due to the still-developing nature of the technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 49,169,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,529,567. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.62. 1,802,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,979. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.08.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,802,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,910,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.50.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,328,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,051,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,409,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $620.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 3.26.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

RGTIW traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 159,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AMPG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 170,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -1.21.

