Quant Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.27 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $71.97 or 0.00091876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $868.83 million and approximately $35.27 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Quant
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
