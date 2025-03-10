PWR Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

In other PWR news, insider Kees Weel sold 6,751,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.86 ($4.97), for a total transaction of A$53,068,236.24 ($33,587,491.29). 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

