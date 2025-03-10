ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.20. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 12,351,741 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 50.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 335,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,208 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 39.5% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

