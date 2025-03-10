Promising Toy Stocks Worth Watching – March 10th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks typically refer to the shares of companies in the toy industry, such as manufacturers and retailers of toys and games, whose sales can be influenced heavily by seasonal trends and shifting consumer preferences. The term is sometimes used more broadly to describe stocks treated as fun or speculative investments, appealing to investors who trade them more for the thrill of rapid price swings than for traditional long-term value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $30.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $934.20. 2,461,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $989.69 and its 200 day moving average is $943.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. 20,417,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $703.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.01. 4,053,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

