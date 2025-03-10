Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in developing or utilizing quantum computing technologies. These companies work on areas such as quantum hardware, software, or the integration of quantum innovations into existing systems, and investing in them may offer high growth potential alongside considerable technological and market-driven risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $9.37. 61,553,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,592,070. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.40. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,528,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 2.50.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 37,523,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,094,867. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 5,412,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,983,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 3.26.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTIW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 63,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

