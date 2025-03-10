Promising Outdoor Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Walmart, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks generally refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the outdoor recreation and lifestyle sector. These stocks represent investments in firms involved in producing or marketing outdoor apparel, equipment, or experiences—ranging from hiking and camping gear to adventure travel services—and are often highlighted by investors seeking growth in consumer trends that favor outdoor activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. 35,897,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.34. 10,134,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,917. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,280. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $122.61 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.84. 2,570,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 11,911,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. 3,677,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,657. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66.

