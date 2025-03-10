Promising Leisure Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and Pool are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equities of companies that provide recreational, entertainment, or leisure products and services, such as travel, hospitality, sports, and gaming. These stocks typically fall into the consumer discretionary sector and can be subject to cyclical trends, reflecting changes in consumer spending and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. 5,946,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,060. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,695,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,291. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 10,922,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,372,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,714. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL traded up $7.28 on Friday, hitting $364.31. The company had a trading volume of 547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,736. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

