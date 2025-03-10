Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 9th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Ingersoll Rand, Chubb, Norfolk Southern, Steel Dynamics, and Corteva are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies that are engaged in the cultivation, production, and processing of agricultural goods and services. This category encompasses firms involved in farming, livestock production, agribusiness technology, and related industries, offering investors exposure to the trends and challenges of global food production and commodity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $16.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. 5,946,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,657. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.52. 1,259,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. 2,180,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,157. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. 3,607,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,676. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Read More