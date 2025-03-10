Prom Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00007111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $108.01 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003345 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00003892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.78601167 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $5,028,979.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

