PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Medtronic by 65.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $94.58 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

