PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,587 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Corning worth $29,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Corning by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 273,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLW opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

