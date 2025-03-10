PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 10.0% increase from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.