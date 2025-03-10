PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 10.0% increase from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Get PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.