Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.63.

Gartner Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $482.18 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

