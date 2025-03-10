Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.52 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

