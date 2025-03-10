Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,047 shares of company stock valued at $140,390,817. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $270.48 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.97.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.29.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

