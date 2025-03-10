Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

