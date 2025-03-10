Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

PBA opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000,000 after acquiring an additional 624,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 150,689 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,396.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 547,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after acquiring an additional 510,873 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

