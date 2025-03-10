Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of PEB opened at $12.11 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

