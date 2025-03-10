Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

