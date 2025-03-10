Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,193 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $20.94.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

