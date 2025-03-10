Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.