Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of COF opened at $173.00 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

