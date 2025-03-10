Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 914 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

