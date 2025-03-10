PaLM AI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $375,532.62 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $375,532.62 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,199,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,199,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.24814008 USD and is down -16.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $262,711.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

