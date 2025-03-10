Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4,827.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,576 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

