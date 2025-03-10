PAAL AI (PAAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.07 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $74.09 million and $12.07 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,578.72 or 1.00437239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.86 or 0.99622514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 878,669,332.69 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.09023053 USD and is down -19.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,981,946.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

