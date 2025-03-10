O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,475.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

ORLY traded up $20.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,339.18. 134,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,302. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,218.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,399,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

