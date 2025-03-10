OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Announces Earnings Results

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKURGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.51), Zacks reports.

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.96. 17,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,185. OnKure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKUR shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OnKure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

Earnings History for OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

